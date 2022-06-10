KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $33.35 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $533.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

