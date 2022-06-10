KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

HE stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

