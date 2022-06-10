KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

