Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 159,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. Kemper has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.