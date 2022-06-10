Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,153 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Stepan worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,746,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 91,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

