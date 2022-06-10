Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 241,720 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRBR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

