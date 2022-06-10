Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of McGrath RentCorp worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 281,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $80.80 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.