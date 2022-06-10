Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,783 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Kimball Electronics worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

