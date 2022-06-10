Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

SWK opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

