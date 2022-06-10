Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lear by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 169,553 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 455,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,242,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,026,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $378,998,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

