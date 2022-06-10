Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,565 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Marten Transport worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

