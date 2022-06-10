Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.22 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $4,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 185,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.