Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.22 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $4,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 185,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
