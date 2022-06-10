Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

