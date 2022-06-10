Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKOYY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

