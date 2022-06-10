Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer Sells 10,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.71 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

