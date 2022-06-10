Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.54

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.54 and traded as high as C$35.48. Keyera shares last traded at C$35.07, with a volume of 619,498 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

