Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF remained flat at $$110.08 during midday trading on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $180.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.32.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

