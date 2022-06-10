King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

