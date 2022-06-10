King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,421 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.67 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

