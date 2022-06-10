King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,311 shares of company stock worth $61,874,135 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

