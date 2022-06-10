King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.90 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24.
