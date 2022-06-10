King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 768 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 549.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $113.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

