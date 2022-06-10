King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $91.52 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

