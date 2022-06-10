KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 1,948.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 352,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. KINS Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.