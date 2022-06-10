KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 16317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

