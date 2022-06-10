Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.72

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.72 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 14872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.