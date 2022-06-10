KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (KCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded flat against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.17 or 0.99991375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029957 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.