Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.81

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 17707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

