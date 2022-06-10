KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 1.1% Higher

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €63.10 ($67.85) and last traded at €63.10 ($67.85). 4,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.40 ($67.10).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

