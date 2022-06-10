Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.85

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.85 and last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 97507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 287,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

