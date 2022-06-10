Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.