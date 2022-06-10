Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.