LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.59. 102,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,353. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,515 shares of company stock worth $2,406,138. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

