Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $108.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 345.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.