Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.85.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 1,127,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,810. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.