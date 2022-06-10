LHT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 2% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $79,142.85 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006713 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006638 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

