Lindsay E. Gray Sells 2,500 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GO stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

