Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $80.77 million and $1.44 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00326637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00440863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,525,544 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

