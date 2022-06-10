Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.51

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 1129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $701,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

