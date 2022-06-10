LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LM Funding America from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $1.07 on Monday. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

