Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

