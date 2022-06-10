Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.95.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

