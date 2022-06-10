Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.95.

NYSE LOW traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. The company had a trading volume of 157,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,154. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.28.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

