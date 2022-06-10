LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,506 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

