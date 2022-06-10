Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $16.80. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4,313 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on LVLU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

