MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 39.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 619,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,959. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

