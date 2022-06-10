Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

M stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 114,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,150,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

