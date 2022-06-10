MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MAG Silver reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MAG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,619. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

