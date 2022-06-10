MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57. 57,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 497,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

