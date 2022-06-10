Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 376.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,533 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $53,083,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 525,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

MGNI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.