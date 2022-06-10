MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $448,159.22 and approximately $233,757.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 407.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

